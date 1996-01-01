Rate of Reaction Concept 6

The next factor is gonna say is temperature. Now we're gonna say increasing the temperature, increases the rate of the reaction by increasing the energy and frequency of collisions. Think about it like this, if we increase the heat around a container that's filled with gas molecules, those gas molecules start to get excited because what's happening is they're going to absorb the thermal energy from the heat source. They then convert this thermal energy into kinetic energy energy of motion. And in that way they're gonna move a lot faster. And again, what do we say? We say? You have to move with enough energy so you have to be moving a lot faster in order to collide hard enough to stick together. And if you're moving faster, you have a greater chance of hitting one another within a given amount of time. So increasing the temperature will increase the energy and the amount of collisions we get within a snapshot of a moment.

