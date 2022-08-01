Rate of Reaction Concept 1

Hey, guys, In this brand new set of videos, we're gonna take a look at the rates of chemical reactions. Now, we're gonna say that chemical kinetics is basically the study of reaction rates. And when we say rates, we're really talking about speed. We're going to say the word kinetic comes from the Greek word kinesis. And in Greek, kindness is just means motion. And remember, attached to motion is speed. So chemical kinetics is looking at How fast are reacting are poor products are changing over a period of time. So that's all kinetics really is. And that's what rate is. So rate is tied to speed and we're gonna say, up to this point, hopefully we all remember Stoke Yama Tree. So we've learned how to calculate the limiting reactant amount. We've learned to calculate the theoretical yield. Now it's up to us to figure out the rates of these reactions. Figure out How fast are my compounds reacting in my balanced chemical equation?

