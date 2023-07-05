Skip to main content
GOB ChemistryAcids and BasesBuffers
Problem 62
Textbook Question

Someone with severe diabetes obtains energy by the breakdown of fats, which produce large amounts of acidic substances. How would this affect the pH of the blood plasma?

Verified Solution
