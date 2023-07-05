Skip to main content
GOB ChemistryAcids and BasesBuffers
Problem 99b
A buffer solution is made by dissolving H₃PO₄ and NaH₂PO₄ in water. (10.8) a. Write an equation that shows how this buffer neutralizes added acid.

