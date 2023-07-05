Many allergy medications contain antihistamines, compounds that contain amine groups (R-NH₂, where R refers to an organic functional group). Would you expect these compounds to be acidic, basic or neutral? Explain.
One over-the-counter product lists the active ingredient as 'diphenhydramine HCl.' What does this designation mean?
