GOB ChemistryAcids and BasesAcid-Base Introduction
Problem 111
Textbook Question

Many allergy medications contain antihistamines, compounds that contain amine groups (R-NH₂, where R refers to an organic functional group). Would you expect these compounds to be acidic, basic or neutral? Explain. One over-the-counter product lists the active ingredient as 'diphenhydramine HCl.' What does this designation mean?

Verified Solution
