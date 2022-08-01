Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified) Concept 2

So remember when looking at light energy in terms of a wave we have wave length and frequency. And with these two terms we have relationships that can be created. We're gonna say at a fixed speed, the frequency of a lightwave is inversely proportional yeah, to wavelength and directly proportional to energy. What does this mean? Well that means that if our frequency is high, that means our wavelength will be small or low because in verse means that they're opposites of each other. Now, directly proportional means that if one is high the other one is high. So if my frequency is high my energies will be high. Conversely, if I say my frequency values are smaller, low. That means my wavelength values are high or large. And because frequency and energy again are directly proportional. If frequencies are low energies would also be low. So just remember this relationship between these three terms, frequency and energy are directly related. They both go up or go down together. They are the opposite or inversely proportional to wavelength.

Hide transcripts