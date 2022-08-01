Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified) Concept 1

Light energy can travel through space as electromagnetic radiation in the form of either particles or waves. Now in a vacuum of space, light moves at a speed of 3.00 times 10 to the 8m/s. This is known as the speed of light. Now, when it comes to quantum mechanics and talking about frequency and wavelength, there are these dual ideas that light is just a collection of tiny particles moving together. Whereas others say no light moves as a wave, a unified wave through space. Just realize that both of these help to give us a complete picture of what electromagnetic radiation is and how light energy is involved. Now. In terms of the wave part of this idea, the top of the wave is known as the crust and the bottom is called the trough. So here the top of this wave. So here, here and here these are our crests and then the bottom parts here and here. These are our troughs. Now, when we talk about wavelength and frequency, wavelength uses the greek symbol, Lambda, which looks like this wavelength is just the distance from one crust or trough of a wave to the next one. It is expressing units of meters. So we're talking about one crest to another crest or one trough to another trough. The distance between them, that is our wavelength, which is lambda frequency uses the greek symbol of mu, Which kind of looks like a curvy v. It is the number of waves you have per second. So if we look here, We'd say that this is one two, two and then three waves. So there's three waves involved here. Okay, so this is the first one And then we have this one and then we have this one. So this has about three waves involved. Number of ways you get per second, that is your frequency. So the whole thing is our frequency, which is mu. Now when it comes to mu, it is expressed a units of seconds in verse or hurts. Okay, So seconds in verse is the same thing as hurts. So just remember what we're looking at a wave of light energy. We have wavelengths and we have frequency involved.

