Covalent Bonds Covalent bonds are a type of chemical bond where two atoms share one or more pairs of electrons. This sharing allows each atom to attain the electron configuration of a noble gas, leading to greater stability. In organic compounds like octane (C₈H₁₈), covalent bonds are predominant, as they consist of carbon and hydrogen atoms bonded together.

Octane (C₈H₁₈) Octane is a hydrocarbon and a key component of gasoline, consisting of eight carbon atoms and eighteen hydrogen atoms. It is a non-polar molecule that primarily exhibits covalent bonding. Understanding octane's structure is essential for recognizing its physical and chemical properties, such as its flammability and energy content.