Which of the following compounds contain ionic bonds? Which contain covalent bonds? Which contain coordinate covalent bonds? (A compound may contain more than one type of bond.)
a. BaCl2
Consider the following Lewis symbols for elements X and Y:
g. Is the compound in part f ionic or molecular?
b. Will a compound of X and Y be ionic or molecular?
Which of the following elements would you expect to form (iv) both covalent and ionic bonds? (More than one answer may apply; remember that some nonmetals can form ionic bonds with metals.) Explain your answers.
a. Oxygen
b. Potassium
c. Phosphorus
d. Iodine
e. Hydrogen
f. Cesium
What is a coordinate covalent bond, and how does it differ from a covalent bond?
Identify the bonds formed between the following pairs of atoms as either covalent or ionic.
d. Zinc and fluorine
Which of the following contains a coordinate covalent bond? (Hint: How many covalent bonds would you expect the central atom (underlined/bold) to form?)
a. PbCl2
b. Cu(NH3)42+
c. NH4+