Which of the following elements would you expect to form (iv) both covalent and ionic bonds? (More than one answer may apply; remember that some nonmetals can form ionic bonds with metals.) Explain your answers.
a.Oxygen
b.Potassium
c.Phosphorus
d.Iodine
e.Hydrogen
f.Cesium
