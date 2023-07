Here it says identify how many single double and triple bonds are in the following molecule of C three H three N. All right, so let's look at single bonds first. So here we have one, 23 four single bonds. Yeah. For double bonds we have one double bond. Yeah. And then finally, triple bonds. We have one triple bond within this structure, so that would equal the number of single bonds, double bonds and triple bonds that we can find within the molecule of C three H three N.

