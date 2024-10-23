5:29 minutes 5:29 minutes Problem 2311 Textbook Question Textbook Question Write the complete equation for the hydrolysis of a triacylglycerol in which the fatty acids are two molecules of stearic acid and one of oleic acid (see Table 23.1).

