Complete Ionic Equations Example 1

in this example. Question, it says convert the following molecular equation into a complete ionic equation. So here we have three moles of calcium bromide, acquis reacting with two moles of lithium phosphate, acquis producing six moles, a little lithium bromide as an acquis compound plus one mole of calcium phosphate. Solid. All right, so remember, we can Onley break up acquis compounds so only these three compounds will break up. If you are solid a liquid or gas, you will not break up in the complete ionic equation. Also, remember that the coefficient gets distributed to each one of these compounds. Not what exactly does that mean? Well, here that means that this three is gonna get distributed to the number of calcium and the number of bro means so it gets distributed to see, um c a N b r. When this breaks up into its ions, we know that we're gonna have calcium ion, a quiz plus bromide ion a quiz. Then we distribute the coefficient, so that's gonna give us three calcium ions and then this is three times to six bromide ions. Plus, also, remember that when we have an eye on, it's an aqueous phase within a solution. This too is gonna get distributed to hear and to hear. So we know that's going to give us six lithium ions because it is two times three plus two phosphate ions. Remember, phosphate is a poly atomic ion produces six gets distributed to lithium bromide. So six lithium plus one ions plus six bromide ions. This is a solid. So it stays together, does not break up in tow ions. So plus one so one not 61 calcium phosphate solid. So this year represents our complete ionic equation. Remember to break up on Lee Equus compounds and remember to distribute the ions to each one of distribute number of coefficients to each one of those ions that you form.

