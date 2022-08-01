Complete Ionic Equations

now a net ionic equation shows the ions participating in the chemical reaction by removing what we call the spectator ions. These spectator ions represent compounds that are both reactant and products. So they're found on both sides of an equation, but they're not part of ah, net Ionic equation. Now, when it comes to the net Ionic equation, we're gonna say it comes from the complete Ionic equation. So remember we started out with our molecular equation. From there, we're able to determine our complete ionic equation. And then from our complete ionic equation, we now are looking at our Net Ionic equation. Mhm. So this is the path you have to take to get to our Net ionic equation. Now that we know how they're connected, let's move on to the next video and take a look at an example Question

