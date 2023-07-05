Skip to main content
GOB Chemistry
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Jules
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
GOB Chemistry
Matter and Measurements
Metric Prefixes
Next problem
0:31 minutes
Problem 33b
Textbook Question
Write the complete name for each of the following units: b. kg
Verified Solution
31s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
16
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Previous problem
Next problem
3:59m
Watch next
Master
Metric Prefixes
with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
03:59
Metric Prefixes
Jules Bruno
821
3
01:16
Metric Prefixes
Jules Bruno
493
3
03:37
Metric Prefixes Example 1
Jules Bruno
668
4
1
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.