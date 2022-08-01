Solubility Rules Example 2

here, it says. According to the Saudi ability rules, which of the following Ionic compounds will be insoluble? So if we start out with the first one, it's composed of sodium, which is a group one, a element. Remember, anything connected to Group One is automatically soluble, so we don't even need to look at the fact that nitrate is involved. If we did, Nitra would be the same thing. If it's present automatically, the compound is soluble. You don't need both to be present as long as one of them is present. The whole Ionic compound is soluble. Next, we have calcium acetate. Acetate is one of the other ions that we discussed earlier. If it's part of the Ionic compound, the Ionic compound overall, it's soluble by default. Next, we have barium sulfate. Remember, Sulfate has exceptions. CBS happy and here sulfates connected to barium barium is the B in CBS. We said that if sulfate is connected to CBS or half, it will be insoluble and form a precipitate. So see, here is our answer. Now, if you look at the other choices, Ammonium ion is part of this ionic compound, so by default it's soluble. Overall, and then here per chlorate is part of this ionic compound, so it, too is soluble overall as default. So here, the only option that would make an insoluble compound known as a precipitate would have to be option C.

