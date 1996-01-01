Solubility Rules

So we're gonna start out with Gonna cash. Gonna cash is used for soluble ionic salutes. Now with the exceptions creating an insoluble solute called a precipitate. So basically if we're breaking our one of our rules for Ghana Cash, we're gonna make a solid called a precipitate. Now the exceptions are keep quiet about the cash. So let's just go through gonna cash and see how it works. Alright so Gonna Cash stands for Ghana G. stands for group one a. So we're talking about group one a elements hydrogen lithium, sodium, potassium et cetera. They have no exceptions, meaning if they're part of our ionic compound, the ionic compound overall is automatically soluble. Next A A stands for acetate ion it too. If it's connected or part of an ionic compound it automatically soluble. And it's for nitrate which is N. 03 minus. Also no exceptions. The next day is for ammonium ion Which is NH four positive part of cash. C stands for chlorate. And by extension it stands for per chlorate. These have no exceptions. So so far we've gone through gonna cash and see no exceptions. The next day is just and we have sulfate which is S. 042 minus and allergens. Remember these are your group seven A elements florine, chlorine, bromine and iodine, they have exceptions. So let's talk about it for sole fate to remember its exception. Just remember cbs happy here, we're going to say if saul fate is connected to cbs or hap it's gonna form a precipitate. It's gonna be an exception to the salt ability role. So here it creates a solid one connected to calcium, barium, strontium, mercury, silver or lead halogen are soluble unless they're connected to help. So if they're connected to mercury silver or lead, they form a precipitate a solid. So just remember Ghana cash helps us to identify are soluble ionic compounds. If there are exceptions, they will form a precipitate, known which is our solid. So just keep this in mind when looking at different types of ionic compounds.

