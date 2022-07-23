Identify the measured number(s), if any, in each of the following pairs of numbers:
b. 1 table and 4 chairs
b. 1 table and 4 chairs
a. 3 hamburgers and 6 oz of hamburger
Identify the exact number(s), if any, in each of the following pairs of numbers:
b. 6 nickels and 16 g of nickel
Identify the exact number(s), if any, in each of the following pairs of numbers:
a. 5 pizzas and 50.0 g of cheese
Identify the numbers in each of the following statements as measured or exact:
b. A patient is given 2 tablets of medication.
How many sig figs does each number contain?
a) 100. min
b) 17.3 x 103 mL
c) 10 apples
Indicate the number of significant figures in the following:
A liter is equivalent to 1.059 qt.