Identify the measured number(s), if any, in each of the following pairs of numbers:
a. 3 hamburgers and 6 oz of hamburger
Identify the exact number(s), if any, in each of the following pairs of numbers:
b. 6 nickels and 16 g of nickel
Identify the exact number(s), if any, in each of the following pairs of numbers:
a. 5 pizzas and 50.0 g of cheese
Identify the numbers in each of the following statements as measured or exact:
a. Sandra has a patient with a mass of 67.5 kg.
How many sig figs does each number contain?
a) 100. min
b) 17.3 x 103 mL
c) 10 apples
Indicate the number of significant figures in the following:
A liter is equivalent to 1.059 qt.
In which of the following pairs do both numbers contain the same number of significant figures?
a. 11.0 m and 11.00 m
b. 0.0250 m and 0.205 m
c. 0.000 12 s and 12 000 s
d. 250.0 L and 2.5 × 10-2 L