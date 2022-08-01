Specific Gravity Example 1

here, we're told that if the specific gravity of sulfuric acid is 1.27 at room temperature, which is 25 degrees Celsius, what is its mass in milligrams for 2.3 liters. Alright, so, remember, specific gravity equals the density of the substance, which is sulfuric acid. Okay, divided by the density of water. So let's fill in the party. They're telling us. They tell us that the specific gravity of sulfuric acid is 1. With the temperature, we can look at the chart and see what is the density of water at 25 degrees Celsius. That would be 250. g per millimeter. And here this will be our X. We don't know what the density of sulfuric acid is. All right, So we're going to do first is we're gonna cross multiply these two together. So 1.27 times the density of water at 25 degrees Celsius. When we do that, that's going to give me X equals 1.26619 g per millimeter. Okay, that's gonna be grams per one million. Er Now they're giving us 23 leaders Here. If we convert that two, that comes out to 2300. And what we need to realize here is that now if I bring in the 2300 ml, here. They will cancel out with the middle leaders from the density we isolated and that will give me the mass of sulfuric acid at this point. Which would come out to (291) 2.237g. But remember they're not asking for the answer, ingram's who wanted in milligrams? So we have to do one more conversion grams. Go on the bottom milligrams go on top. Remember millie, the metric prefix gets one so one millie is 10 to the negative. Three miller on grams, cancel out. And now we're gonna have milligrams as our answer, which is going to come out to 2.9 times 10 to the six mg. We converted into scientific notation. Here we have. Our answer is 2.9 which has two sig figs because 2.3 has to sig figs. This has 36 figs. This has to sig figs. Remember we go with the least number of sig figs. So again, our answer here would be 2.9 times 10 to the six mg for sulfuric acid.

Hide transcripts