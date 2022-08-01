Now, if you've heard about density, you might have heard about specific gravity. Now, specific gravity represents the density of a substance divided by the dead sea of water at the same temperature. Now we're gonna say, since the units cancel out when it comes to specific gravity, we're going to say that it is unit lous. So specific gravity has no units involved. We're gonna say note as the temperature changes, the density of water changes. So if we take a look here, we have the specific gravity of water. And again, that's density of a substance in grams per minute. Leader, if we're assuming it's in uh liquid or solid form divided by the density of water, The units would cancel out. And that's why specific gravity is you nicolas. Now we just said that as a temperature changes, the density of water changes. We tend to hear that the density of water is 1.0 g per familiar. That is not exactly true. That's only true when the temperature is exactly 3.98°C. If the temperature to change, the density of water slightly changes, we can see here the density of water at negative 30 degrees Celsius, zero degrees Celsius, 10 degrees Celsius, 25 degrees Celsius and 100 degrees Celsius. We see that the density is slightly changing as we increase the temperature, and we can see that the general trend is that it is decreasing as we go higher and higher in terms of temperature. All right, so just remember specific gravity is the density of a substance divided by the density of water. Units cancel out means that specific gravity has no units. Yeah.

