3:34 minutes 3:34 minutes Problem 15.20 Textbook Question Textbook Question Draw the condensed structural formula for the ester in jojoba wax that is formed from arachidic acid, a 20-carbon saturated fatty acid, and 1-docosanol, CH₃—(CH₂)₂₁—OH.

