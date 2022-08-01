Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties Concept 2

Now it's time to relate the indirect relationships that we have between inter molecular forces in a particular physical property. So we're gonna stay here under indirect relationships, the stronger the inter molecular force than the weaker the physical property, the physical property in question is a vapor pressure. Now, vapor pressure is just the pressure exerted by a gas at the surface of a liquid and realize that baby pressure is the result of an equilibrium between compensation and vaporization. So the gases on top basically pushed down on the liquid, creating a vapor pressure and we're going to stay here. The stronger the inter molecular force, the weaker the vapor pressure or lower the vapor pressure will be for substance. So they are basically indirectly related or opposites of one another. One is high, the other one is low, stronger inter molecular force translates to a lower or weaker vapor pressure.

Hide transcripts