Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties Example 1

which of the following compounds would have the highest melting point. So remember we're establishing a direct relationship between physical properties and the inter molecular forces. So highest melting point here would be the strongest inter molecular force. So if we take a look at these options, we have C two H 50 H. Here we have hydrogen connected to an oxygen. So this would be hydrogen bonding. Okay, for B, we have calcium sulfide in water, so we have an ionic compound in a polar solvent. So this would be ion dipole for the next one. It's hard to to see. But if we draw this out and we have a carbon in the center and be connected to the two hydrogen is and the two bro means this would not be a perfect shape because all the surrounding elements are not the same. So it would be a polar covalin compound and therefore dipole dipole. And then finally we have a hydrocarbon, something composed of only carbon and hydrogen. So this is non polar and therefore London dispersion. So earlier, we said, strongest inter molecular force would translate to the highest melting point. So here the strongest inter molecular force is ion dipole, which would mean that option B is the correct answer.

