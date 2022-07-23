Which statements completed with a to e will be true and which will be false?
An atom of N compared to an atom of Li has a larger (greater)
c. number of protons
Match the subatomic particles (1 to 3) to each of the descriptions below:
1. protons
2. neutrons
3. electrons
b. surround the nucleus
Indicate if each of the following statements is true or false:
c. The atomic mass unit is based on a carbon atom with six protons and six neutrons.
Indicate if each of the following statements is true or false:
d. The proton and the electron have about the same mass.
Complete the following statements:
b. In an atom, the number of electrons is equal to the number of _____.
Complete the following statements:
a. The number of protons and neutrons in an atom is also the _____ number.
According to the table above, how many electrons are needed to have a combined mass of 1.0465 x 10-25 kg?