Indicate if each of the following statements is true or false:
c. The atomic mass unit is based on a carbon atom with six protons and six neutrons.
Indicate if each of the following statements is true or false:
d. The proton and the electron have about the same mass.
Complete the following statements:
a. The atomic number gives the number of _____ in the nucleus.
b. In an atom, the number of electrons is equal to the number of _____.
According to the table above, how many electrons are needed to have a combined mass of 1.0465 x 10-25 kg?
How many atoms are contained in 0.230 g of sodium, Na? The mass of one sodium atom is 23.99 amu.
Identify each of the following as describing either a proton, a neutron, or an electron:
a. has the smallest mass