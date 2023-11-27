Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amino Acids Amino acids are organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins. Each amino acid consists of a central carbon atom, an amino group, a carboxyl group, a hydrogen atom, and a variable side chain (R group) that determines its unique properties. There are 20 standard amino acids, each with distinct characteristics that influence protein structure and function.

Abbreviations in Biochemistry In biochemistry, amino acids are often represented by three-letter abbreviations for convenience. For example, 'Val' stands for valine, which is one of the essential amino acids. Understanding these abbreviations is crucial for interpreting protein sequences and structures, as they provide a shorthand way to refer to specific amino acids.