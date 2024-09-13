Convert the following 3-letter amino acid codes into 1-letter codes to reveal the sentence.
Ile-Leu-Ile-Lys-Glu-Cys-Ala-Asn-Asp-Tyr !
Give the name for the amino acid represented by each of the following abbreviations:
d. G
Draw the structure for the amino acid represented by each of the following abbreviations:
c. Q
Draw the structure for the amino acid represented by each of the following abbreviations:
d. Y
What amino acids do the following abbreviations stand for? Draw the structure of each.
a. Val
Convert the following amino acids into their 1-letter codes: Glycine, Isoleucine, Valine, Tryptophan, Proline.
Convert the following 3-letter amino acid codes into 1-letter codes to answer the following question:
How does NASA organize a party?
Thr-His-Glu-Tyr-Pro-Leu-Ala-Asn-Glu-Thr.