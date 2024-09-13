Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amino Acids Amino acids are organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins. They contain an amino group, a carboxyl group, and a unique side chain that determines their properties. There are 20 standard amino acids, each represented by a three-letter abbreviation and a one-letter code, which are essential for various biological functions.

Abbreviations in Biochemistry In biochemistry, amino acids are often represented by one-letter and three-letter abbreviations for convenience. For example, the one-letter code 'G' corresponds to the amino acid Glycine, while its three-letter abbreviation is 'Gly'. Understanding these abbreviations is crucial for interpreting protein sequences and structures.