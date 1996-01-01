Laboratory Materials 1

Hey everyone. So in this video, we're gonna take a look at some instruments that you're going to eventually see within your typical chemistry laboratory. Now, remember the laboratory is just a way of us taking what we're learning within lecture and applying it in real life through experimentation. Now, let's take a look at some of these apparatuses. And what's important here is to be able to identify the apparatus and what is its primary use. Right. So for the first one, we have what's called a transfer pipette. These transfer pipettes are usually made up of basic or cheap types of plastic. And the whole point of it is within a name to transfer small amounts of liquid for the next one to the right of it. We have what is called a bure it now in this bureau, you pour in your liquid in here. Um, sometimes it's liquid is called a tie Trent. And let's say that it measures here to 25 MS. And let's say, I open up this stop cock here and I let the water go down. So it's dripping out. And let's say it goes and we stop it at 18 mls, we would say 25 minus 18 would say that seven mls have been delivered under the use of this pure it. So what's the whole point in use of of your IT? Well, one predominant use of it is to help prepare solutions and a second use for it. What you're going to eventually do if you haven't already is for acid based iterations. Next we have a funnel here. This one is in particular called a Buckner funnel and typically there's holes within this but no funnel here. And what we do is we place a filter paper on top of it. So basically it's predominant use is for filtration, where we separate solids from liquids. Okay, the liquid portion will go through the holes and down here and what's left behind. These are solid particles. Alright, next year we have is a vacuum flask. It's a vacuum flask because it has this little attachment here which you can connect the hose to and sometimes we'll use the Buckner funnel with this volume on volume flask. We place the Buckner funnel here and we touched the, basically the tube, the tubing right there. We turn on the vacuum suction, it would help the water to come down faster and it basically aids the filtration of the Buckner funnel. Next what we have here is just a typical graduated cylinder. So what's the whole point of a graduated cylinder. It's just to measure volume. So measure out volumes. The thing with this one is, it's not as precise. So you're just trying to transfer a certain amount. You don't care too much about precision. You're just trying to move a good amount of liquid Here. This next one is a beaker. These beakers can come pretty large, it can go from 250 mls or 500 mls as the typical sizes. Now there are sizes that range outside of these outside of this range, but typically you'll see 2 50 to 500 within your laboratory. And here this is just to measure out larger quantities of water or larger quantities of liquid. Next we have what's called a volumetric flask. Now what's the whole point of volumetric flask? We use them for dilutions. So let's say that we have 10 mls of 0.20 Moller or some type of solution. Alright, so we placed that in here and all we do is we fill up the rest with water up to this line and then we would invert it and mix it thoroughly in order to dilute that previous solution. So here a volumetric flask, it just helps us to dilute our initial solution or a concentrated solution. These can range in different sizes. Some can even go up as high as one leader. Um You may not see that within your laboratory but realize that is possible. And then finally here what we have is an early Meyer flask. What what is this predominant use, it's just to help us transfer large amounts of solutions. So some of these are typical types of instruments you'll come into contact with within your chemistry laboratory. So just familiarize yourself with the the image the name and their predominant use

Hide transcripts