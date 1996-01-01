13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
Hydrohalogenation Reaction
Problem 13.79b
Ocimene, a compound isolated from the herb basil, has three double bonds and the IUPAC name 3,7-dimethyl-1, 3-6-octatriene.
b. Draw the structure of the compound formed if enough HBr is added to react with all the double bonds in ocimene.
