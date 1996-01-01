16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
Amide Hydrolysis
When both the carboxylic acid and the amine are in the same molecule, amide formation produces lactams. A lactam is a cyclic amide, where the amide group is part of the ring. Draw the structure of the product(s) obtained from acid hydrolysis of these lactams.
a. <IMAGE> epsilon-lactam
