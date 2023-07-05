Skip to main content
GOB ChemistrySolutionsOsmolarity
6:37 minutes
Problem 25
What is the osmolarity of the following solutions? a. 0.35 M KBr b. 0.15 M glucose + 0.05 M K₂SO₄

