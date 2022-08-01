Periodic Table: Transition Metals Charges Example 1

So if we look at this example question, it says, predict the major charge of an ion if it were discovered to be in period 10. Group three Be alright. So something that might jump out at you when you look at this question is the fact that we're talking about a period 10 element. But we know that when we look at a periodic table, there's only seven rows, so our periodic tables on Lee go up to period seven. So where is this period? 10. Coming from what? Remember I discussed earlier that the periodic table is dynamic. It changes over time because we are either going to discover new elements or create new elements. The number of roles will over time increase, so there is a chance that we will create an element. Or maybe there's an element that already exists that is located in period 10. But that's not the important part of this question. The important part is the group that it's in. It's in Group three B. So remember we talked about this up up above Group three B. This contains the elements candy Um, and it has a charge of plus three and we said that there's something special about that. Group three Bean. The other metals in that group, would also possess a charge off plus three. So here, that would mean that option E would be my correct choice. So remember, a lot of the transition metals have multiple charges, but there are some patterns that we can observe when looking at different transition metals, one of them being elements from Group three be having a charge of plus three.

