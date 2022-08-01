Periodic Table: Transition Metals Charges Concept 1

So remember Type two medals are metals that possess multiple charges. Now we're gonna say most transition metals have varying positive charges because of their electron arrangements around the nucleus. Now there's gonna be mawr advanced explanations for this later on, but we'll discuss them in much later chapters. So just remember, when it comes to type two medals, a majority of them are the transition metals. They have multiple charges. So here, if we take a look, we have some of the most common types of transition metals. And what we need to realize is that although many of them have multiple charges, there are quite a few that do possess only one charge. So, for example, Skandia Mom, which is in Group three or three B, it's plus three. And there's some similar chemical properties going on for elements within that group because Skandia Miz plus three, that means the other metals that are in this group with it are also plus three. But then, of course, when you look at other transition metals, you're going to see a bunch of charges like Mangga Knees, for example, could be plus two plus three plus four plus five or even plus seven. Now, the way we're able to tell which one of these charges manganese will have will be dependent on the other element is connected to We learn about that later on. But just realize here that these transition metals or called transition metals because they have a bunch of possible charges now besides the elements in Group three B or three, we also have silver, cadmium and zinc, although their transition metals as well they also have Onley one particular charge. So silver, when it's an ion, is gonna be plus one cadmium and zinc. They're both in the same group again, so they're gonna be similar to each other. Both of them will be plus two when they do have a charge. So again, transition metals. Ah, lot of them have multiple possible charges. And because of that, they're characterizes being Type two medals, some of the transition metals ones in red. They possess only one charge. They are transition metals, but they're not type two medals because they don't have multiple charges. So keep this in mind when we're confronting different types of transition metals. Some have the potential to have multiple charges

