Would you expect the boiling points to increase or decrease in the following series? Explain.
a. Kr, Ar, Ne
Master Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Would you expect the boiling points to increase or decrease in the following series? Explain.
a. Kr, Ar, Ne
Compare the ∆Hvap values for water, isopropyl alcohol, ether, and ammonia, and order them from lowest to highest. Explain the rank order based on intermolecular attractive forces.
Match the following physical and chemical properties with octane, C8H18 found in gasoline, or magnesium sulfate, MgSO4 also called Epsom salts:
d. is a liquid at room temperature
Match the following physical and chemical properties with potassium chloride, KCl, used in salt substitutes, or butane, C4H10 used in lighters:
<IMAGE>
a. melts at -138°C
Which molecules would most likely cause a liquid to have the lowest viscosity?