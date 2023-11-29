Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Physical Properties Physical properties are characteristics of a substance that can be observed or measured without changing its chemical identity. Examples include state (solid, liquid, gas), color, melting point, and boiling point. Understanding these properties helps in identifying substances and predicting their behavior under different conditions.

Chemical Properties Chemical properties describe how a substance interacts with other substances, leading to a change in its chemical composition. These properties include reactivity, acidity, and flammability. Recognizing these properties is essential for understanding how substances like potassium chloride and butane behave in various chemical reactions.