Physical Properties of Substances Physical properties describe characteristics of a substance that can be observed or measured without changing its chemical identity, such as melting point, boiling point, and state of matter. Understanding these helps differentiate substances like KCl and butane based on their behavior under temperature changes.

Chemical Properties and Composition Chemical properties relate to a substance's ability to undergo chemical changes and reactions, determined by its molecular or ionic structure. KCl is an ionic compound with high melting point, while butane is a covalent hydrocarbon with lower melting point, reflecting their distinct chemical nature.