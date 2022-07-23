Identify the group or period number described by each of the following:
b. begins with helium
b. begins with helium
a. contains C, N, and O
Using TABLE 4.4, identify the function of each of the following in the body and classify each as an alkali metal, an alkaline earth metal, a transition element, or a halogen:
b. Cu
Use the following blank periodic table to show where the elements matching the following descriptions appear.
a. Elements with the valence-shell electron configuration ns2 np5
b. An element whose third shell contains two p electrons
c. Elements with a completely filled valence shell
Complete the following statements:
c. Sodium and potassium are examples of elements called _____.
Complete the following statements:
b. The elements in Group 7A (17) are called the _____.