Identify the group or period number described by each of the following:
a. contains C, N, and O
Master Periodic Table: Group Names with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Identify the group or period number described by each of the following:
a. contains C, N, and O
Using TABLE 4.4, identify the function of each of the following in the body and classify each as an alkali metal, an alkaline earth metal, a transition element, or a halogen:
b. Cu
Use the following blank periodic table to show where the elements matching the following descriptions appear.
a. Elements with the valence-shell electron configuration ns2 np5
b. An element whose third shell contains two p electrons
c. Elements with a completely filled valence shell
Juan added the following elements to the soil to improve potato production. Identify the group and period for and classify each as an alkali metal, an alkaline earth metal, a transition element, or a nonmetal:
b. Cu
Complete the following statements:
b. The elements in Group 7A (17) are called the _____.
Locate aluminum in the periodic table and give its group number and period number.