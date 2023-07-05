Skip to main content
GOB Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Gases, Liquids and Solids
The Ideal Gas Law
Problem 98
Textbook Question
A solution is prepared by bubbling 15.0 L of HCl(g) at 25 °C and 1 atm into 250.0 mL of water. Assuming all the HCl dissolves in the water, how many moles of HCl are in solution?
