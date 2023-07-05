Skip to main content
Matter and Measurements
Classification of Matter
Which of these terms, (i) mixture, (ii) solid, (iii) liquid, (iv) gas, (v) chemical element, (vi) chemical compound, applies to the following substances at room temperature? a. Gasoline b. Iodine c. Water d. Air e. Blood f. Sodium bicarbonate g. Gaseous ammonia h. Silicon

