21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy
The Citric Acid Cycle
Problem 21.23
Since no molecular oxygen participates in the citric acid cycle, the steps in which acetyl groups are oxidized to CO₂ involve removal of hydride ions and hydrogen ions. What is the acceptor of hydride ions? What is the acceptor of hydrogen ions?
