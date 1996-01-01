Give the symbol of the element described by each of the following:
a. the alkaline earth metal in Period 2
Write the name and symbol of the element with the following atomic number:
h. 92
Look again at the trends illustrated in Figures 2.3 and 2.4.
a. How do the peaks/valleys correlate with locations in the periodic table?
b. Are there other chemical properties that also exhibit periodic trends? What are they?
Provide the following:
c. the atomic mass and symbol of the alkaline earth metal in Period 3
d. the atomic mass and symbol of the halogen with the fewest electrons
Provide the following:
c. the atomic mass and symbol of the alkaline earth metal in Period 3
d. the atomic mass and symbol of the halogen with the fewest electrons