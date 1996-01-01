Write the name and symbol of the element with the following atomic number:
h. 92
Look again at the trends illustrated in Figures 2.3 and 2.4.
a. How do the peaks/valleys correlate with locations in the periodic table?
b. Are there other chemical properties that also exhibit periodic trends? What are they?
Provide the following:
a. the atomic number and symbol of the lightest alkali metal
b. the atomic number and symbol of the heaviest noble gas
Provide the following:
c. the atomic mass and symbol of the alkaline earth metal in Period 3
d. the atomic mass and symbol of the halogen with the fewest electrons
Based on the number of protons each element has, which would you expect to be chemically similar?
Give the symbol of the element described by each of the following:
a. the alkaline earth metal in Period 2