18. Amino Acids and Proteins
Secondary Protein Structure
Problem 18.37
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Compare and contrast the characteristics of fibrous and globular proteins. Consider biological function, water solubility, amino acid composition, secondary structure, and tertiary structure. Give examples of three fibrous and three globular proteins. (Hint: Make a table.)
6
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Secondary Protein Structure Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 8 videos