Which of the following statements is true in regard to the peptide strand shown?
A
The β-sheet defines the primary structure of the peptide strand.
B
The C-Terminal end possesses an α-helix.
C
Along with its α-helix counterpart, the β-sheet is mainly stabilized by backbone hydrogen bonds.
D
The α-helix and the β-sheet are connected together through an ionic bond.
