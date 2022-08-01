Bohr Model (Simplified) Concept 1

in the Bohr model of the atom, electrons travel around the nucleus in circular orbits called shells. Now these shells use the variable end and they're just a grouping of electrons surrounding the nucleus that ties into their potential energy. Now, potential energy itself is the energy and object possesses in this case the electrons based on its given position. So depending on what shell the electron is found in will have varying potential energies. So here we take a look at boards model of the atom. We have our adam here remember our and variable is our shell deals with our shell or in this case shell number and also energy level. Because again it's a it's attached to potential energy. If we take a look here, we have our nucleus and in the nucleus we have our protons and neutrons. After that we have our first black circular orbit. This represents our first shell. The first show has an end value equal to one in this, shall we have two electrons, 12 And then the next black circular orbit. That's our second shelf. So and equals two. That one possesses 123 electrons. So that's the way we observe the atom based on boards model. Now, remember protons are the positively charged particles, neutrons are neutrals, electrons are the negatively charged. Once and again. Remember the nucleus itself possesses are protons and our nutrients. So just remember when we're talking about our adam, we have shells within these shells. We have basically electrons that move around in an orbit and based on which shell the electrons are found, Their potential energies can vary.

