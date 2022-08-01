Bohr Model (Simplified) Example 1

What is the value of N for the electron furthest from the nucleus? Alright, so remember each black circular orbit is a shell. So here this one is our first shell, so and equals one. This here is our 2nd shell cell and equals two. This one here, this one here is our third shuttle and equals three. Remember that we're talking about the electron furthest away from the nucleus. Here is our nucleus, the electron that's furthest away from it is this electron. Here It is found in the 3rd Shell, where n equals three. So that means that option A would be the correct answer for this example question.

