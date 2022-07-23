Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Ionic Compounds
Ionic compounds are formed when atoms transfer electrons, resulting in the formation of positively and negatively charged ions. These compounds typically consist of a metal and a non-metal, and their properties include high melting and boiling points, as well as electrical conductivity when dissolved in water or molten.
Solubility Rules
Solubility rules are guidelines that help predict whether an ionic compound will dissolve in water. These rules take into account the nature of the ions involved, with common soluble compounds including those containing alkali metals, ammonium, and nitrate ions, while many metal oxides, like CuO, are generally insoluble.
Copper(II) Oxide (CuO)
Copper(II) oxide (CuO) is a black solid that is an example of a metal oxide. According to solubility rules, most metal oxides are insoluble in water, which means that CuO does not dissolve in water, making it an important consideration when predicting the solubility of ionic compounds.
