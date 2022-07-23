Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Compounds Ionic compounds are formed when atoms transfer electrons, resulting in the formation of positively and negatively charged ions. These compounds typically consist of a metal and a non-metal, and their properties include high melting and boiling points, as well as electrical conductivity when dissolved in water or molten.

Solubility Rules Solubility rules are guidelines that help predict whether an ionic compound will dissolve in water. These rules take into account the nature of the ions involved, with common soluble compounds including those containing alkali metals, ammonium, and nitrate ions, while many metal oxides, like CuO, are generally insoluble.