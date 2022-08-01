Alpha Decay Concept 2

Now, if we want to talk a little bit more about this alpha particle, we're gonna say in terms of size of radioactive particles were gonna say that the alpha particle is the largest, so it's bigger than your beta particle is bigger than your gamma particle, So your Alfa particle is the largest of them. Now it is the most damaging toe biological cells because it has the highest ionizing power. Which means that somehow if you got it into your body that it would just shred your insights, it would irradiate all of your biological cells in your body. Ah, person who is exposed to an alpha particle internally has very low chance of survival. The good thing is, because it has the highest ionizing power, and because it's so large, it's extremely difficult for to penetrate us, penetrate our skins and get into ourselves. So we're gonna say that has the lowest penetrating power we're gonna say that are close. Even the air around us provides protection against alpha particles getting into our bodies. Now, how could you get an Alfa particle inside of you? Maybe you work in a nuclear facility where you have contaminated water or contaminated food or there was some chemical leak and it got exposed in our environment in some way, and then you ingested it. But it's extremely hard for things like this to occur, so Alfa particles are extremely damaging to our insides. But the good thing is they're extremely hard to get into our bodies.

Hide transcripts