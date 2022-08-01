Alpha Decay Example 1

Now here we have to write the balanced nuclear equations for each other following Alfa emissions. So for Alfie mission again, that's the same thing as a decay. That means that the alpha particle will be a product. So here we have Curium 2 48. Remember these numbers here are atomic masses. You have to actually look on your periodic table to find out the atomic number of curium and bismuth. So cure him on our periodic table is 96. We know that we're going to basically emit an Alfa particle, so it's gonna have to be a product again. We have four already, so we have to make sure that the new element next to it adds up to 2. 48 on the other side. So it's gonna be 2 44 plus plus. Forgive me to 48 and down here, this house to be 94. And what does that give me that gives me P U plutonium and then bismuth 207 That's the atomic mass. The weight on the bottom would be 83. So we have B I, we admit a helium or alfa particle. So we have four here but we need to 07 So we had two or three over 81 and that gives me t all. It's that simple. Now, if they were to ask an Alfa Absorption or Alfa Capture and that means that these alfa particles wouldn't be would not be any more products. They'd be reacting. So, for example, you have 40/20 which is calcium, and then you do Alfa capture, so I'd be on the same side. And then all you have to do is just add these numbers up so it would be 40 plus four is 44 over 22 to give you a new element. So you just look on your periodic table and see what element has an atomic number of 22 that would represent an Alfa capture.

