13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
Naming Alkenes
Problem 13.2
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Draw both condensed and line structures corresponding to the following IUPAC names:
a. 3-Methyl-1-heptene
b. 4,4-Dimethyl-2-pentyne
c. 2-Methyl-3-hexene
d. 1,3,3-Trimethylcyclohexene
Verified Solution
